With the All Star break now in our rear view, it is time to focus on the second half of the season.

But before we do, for this week's Throwback Thursday, we take a look at the best catches and plays from the first half of the 2018 MLB season.

As you can see there were a ton of amazing plays so far this season and there is no reason to believe we wont see more of those in the second half as well.

Not only will we be looking out for amazing plays, we have some great races stacking up as teams try to make the postseason.

The NL Wild card could come down to the final day, the AL East is loaded with the Red Sox and Yanks, while the local story line will be whether or not the Minnesota Twins can come back and catch the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central.

So sit back, relax and enjoy the second half of the MLB season.