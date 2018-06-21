TBT: Watch Tiger Woods Top 10 Golf Shots of All Time

Tiger Woods is clearly not the same player he once was but when you see flashes of his greatness you can't help but think about what once was.

His career is full of major championships and tons of great shots but we haven't seen the wins lately.

As a life long Tiger fan, I am hoping he will regain that magic that he once had.

Will he ever win majors again? I don't know the answer to that, but when you watch his career highlights sure give me hope.

For our Throwback Thursday, watch "Tiger Woods Top 10 Golf Shots of All Time".