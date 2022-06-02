Team Brady-Rodgers Defeat Mahomes-Allen In Exhibition Golf Match

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers now have bragging rights on the golf course over Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen after winning Capital One's The Match on Wednesday.

The four NFL quarterbacks played a 12-hole golf exhibition at Wynn Las Vegas, where Rodgers drained a putt on the final hole to give his team a 1-up win.

While it was entertaining to watch the quarterbacks compete on the course, it was also for a good cause, raising enough money to donate 10,258,000 meals for Feeding America.

The competitors took the event seriously but also started the trash talk early. Allen said he would play the round with a golf ball that had a picture of a shirtless Brady taken at the 2000 NFL scouting combine.

The trash talk subsided as the match got tighter and closer to the final hole. The only chirping late in the event came from match commentator Charles Barkley, who took shots at all of the quarterbacks, fellow commentator Trevor Immelman and even Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

Barkley helped keep things light as the quarterbacks were talking less and less as it got closer to the final hole. The match was all square going into the par-3 when Rodgers hit his tee shot on the green and sank his putt for the win. It was the first win for Brady, who entered Wednesday 0-2 in these exhibition matches.