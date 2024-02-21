Green Bay Packers Have 18 Free Agents This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are hoping for a much calmer and more relaxing offseason in 2024 relative to 2023.

Last year, the team faced down a tough decision at quarterback, eventually opting to part ways with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and several other veterans in favor of youngster Jordan Love and a slew of inexperienced players.

Those players showed out in 2023, and the Packers made the playoffs, and won a playoff game last season.

Get our free mobile app

Green Bay just like all teams has a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and they presently have 18 in-house free agents ahead of the official start to the offseason.

Here they are:

Offense (8)

RB AJ Dillon

RB Patrick Taylor (ERFA)

TE Josiah DeGuara

TE Tyler Davis

WR Bo Melton (ERFA)

T Yosh Nijman

T Caleb Jones (ERFA)

G Jon Runyan Jr.

Defense (9)

LB Eric Wilson

CB Keisean Nixon

CB Robert Rochell (RFA)

S Jonathan Owens

S Darnell Savage

S Christian Uphoff

S Zayne Anderson (RFA)

S Johnathan Ford

S Benny Sapp III (ERFA)

Special Teams (1)

P Daniel Whelan (ERFA)

There are obviously bigger names than others, but there are currently no locks among the list to be back with the Green and Gold. If you ask me, Keisean Nixon or Darnell Savage have the best chances of being back, but I'm still not sold on either happening.

The Packers will prepare soon for the 2024 NFL Draft, which comes out way at the end of April from Detroit.

Source: Spotrac

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather