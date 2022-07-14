Team USA Softball Wins Gold at 2022 Birmingham World Games

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Women's National Softball Team secured a gold medal with a 3-2 finals victory over Japan at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

Current Alabama right-handed pitcher Montana Fouts and Tide outfielder alumna Haylie McCleney ('16) were both in Birmingham with Team USA and took part in a dominant undefeated five-game performance from the Eagles.

McCleney started in the outfield in each game for the Eagles and accumulated eight hits through her 15 at-bats while in Birmingham.

Her efforts in the 5-0 shutout of Australia in the semifinal, however, we're extraordinary. She outscored the Aussies singlehandedly with a 3-for-3 appearance at the plate, driving in three RBI and scoring two runs.

Fouts, who's relatively new to full Team USA membership, appeared in the Eagles' first and fourth matchups at the World Games, striking out 13 batters across 5.0 innings with no runs allowed.

The Eagles swept the field in Birmingham, outscoring opponents 31-4 in all five matches across four days of play at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL.

