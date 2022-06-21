Ten Things To Do Outside On The Longest Day of the Year

The days are at their longest and here we are on the first day of Summer. June 21 is the Summer Solstice. So, what should we do?

Watch the sunrise - After a weekend of making gravy, you can enjoy a much cooler day with less humidity. Watch the sun and all its glory break open the day at 5:46 AM.

Golf: 4-state, 4-courses, 1 day. Here is the perfect adventure for the golf enthusiast.

Dine out for each meal with a different friend - Pack the pasties and coffee for that sunrise breakfast. Lunch downtown at one of the many restaurant patios. Then, invite that one person whom you haven't connected with for the longest time to your favorite place.

Iron Butt-motorcycle, 1,000 miles - Fuel up and make sure the bike is tuned for a day on the road.

Morning jog, afternoon golf, evening walk - Here's where you'll want the 5-Ss. Starting with sunscreen.

Detail your car - Give the second love of your life a wash, vacuum, and wax.

Mow the lawn - And, while you're at it mow one of your neighbors. It's always good to have some neighbor points in the plus column.

Wash the windows - Does anyone else need to clean the Haboob off their house?

Clean the garage - Again, this may be an all-day chore for some.

Watch the sunset - Put a lid on it! Sun goes down at 9:11 PM. You've had a full day so sit back and relax. Rather stand up, clap, kiss the one next to you, make a toast, and Bless This Day.

It was a good day, for the longest day of the year.