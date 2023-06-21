Longest Day of the Year, Ten Things To Do In South Dakota

The days are at their longest and here we are on the first day of Summer. June 21 is the Summer Solstice. So, what should we do?

WATCH THE SUNRISE

After a couple of days of making gravy, you can enjoy a slightly cooler day. Watch the sun come up in all its glory and break open the day at 5:45 AM.

GOLF

4-state, 4-courses, 1 day. Here is the perfect adventure for the golf enthusiast.

EAT OUT

Dine out for each meal with a different friend - Pack the pastries and coffee for that sunrise breakfast. Lunch downtown at one of the many restaurant patios. Then, invite that one person whom you haven't connected with for the longest time to your favorite place.

TAKE A DRIVE

Pull out that bucket list and put a checkmark beside the Saddlesore run. 1,000 miles - Fuel up and make sure the bike is tuned for a day on the road.

EXERCISE

Morning jog, afternoon golf, evening walk - Here's where you'll want the 5-S's. Starting with sunscreen.

SHINE YOUR RIDE

Detail your car. Give the second love of your life a wash, vacuum, and wax.

CURB APPEAL

Mow the lawn. And, while you're at it mow one of your neighbors. It's always good to have some neighbor points in the plus column.

UGH!

Wash the windows. Does anyone else need to clean the construction dirt off their house?

WHAT A PIGSTY

Clean the garage. Again, this may be an all-day chore for some.

RELAX

Watch the sunset. Put a lid on it! Sun goes down at 9:11 PM. You've had a full day so sit back and relax. Rather stand up, clap, kiss the one next to you, make a toast, and Bless This Day.

It was a good day, for the longest day of the year.

