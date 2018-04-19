Tennessee AD Fulmer Signs New Deal Worth at Least $900,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer has signed a contract that runs through 2021 and increases his annual pay to at least $900,000.

The deal was announced Thursday by Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport in a university release.

Fulmer's contract says he'll receive $300,000 in annual base compensation plus $600,000 in supplemental pay for personal appearances and media services. He also gets a $100,000 retention bonus each year the contract remains in effect through the end of the deal.

Fulmer replaced John Currie, who has since reached a $2.5 million settlement with the school.

