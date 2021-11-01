Tennessee Titans Sign Former Vikings Star Adrian Peterson

The Tennessee Titans got some horrible news after their win on Sunday over Indianapolis and that news was confirmed on Monday.

Derrick Henry suffered a fractured foot and will have to undergo surgery that may be season ending.

The Titans have not put a time table on Henry's return, but is listed as being out indefinitely.

Tennessee now has turned to former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson to help fill the void of Henry's absence.

Peterson hasn't been in the National Football League this season and will be added to the practice squad for the Titans with the hope he will be upgraded to the active roster at some point.

Tennessee has been playing some of the best football in the league over the last few weeks and their hope is they can rally with Henry being out a prolonged period of time.

For more information on the Tennessee Titans, their current roster and the remaining schedule in 2021, you can visit their team website.