Terry Donahue, Winningest UCLA Football Coach, Dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA football Terry Donahue has died. Donahue was the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history and later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

Donahue worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75 before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95. His 98 Pac-12 wins are the most of any coach in conference history and his 151 UCLA wins are the most in school history. The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer. Terry Donahue was 77.