With their first exhibition game just days away, the Seattle Seahawks are busy with the process of fleshing out their roster for the upcoming year. Here are 12 players that the Hawks success will, likely, hinge upon the most in 2021.



Because Seahawks fans have been dubbed the "12s", we decided to pick 12 players.

Some of our selections will be more obvious than others. There are a few less-than-household names on our list as roster turnover and new faces will need to step up to plug some holes.

Here are the most important Seattle Seahawks for the 2021 season - #12 - 7

Here are the top 6 most important Seattle Seahawks for the 2021 season - #6 - 1

When is the Seahawks first game?

The Hawks hit the road for their first game against the Raiders in their new home in Las Vegas this Saturday night (Aug. 14) with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. You can hear the game, called by the voice of the Seahawks, Steve Raible, on our sisters stations NewsTalk 1280-AM KIT and 94.5 KATS-FM. The pre-game coverage begins an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.

12s/Seahawks Fans

