The Alps Are Closer To Sioux Falls Than You Think

Always wanted to take a vacation to the Alps? If the hike of a lifetime has been on your bucket list then you won't have to travel far. Really!

Within a 4-hour drive from Sioux Falls, you can explore the not-so-famous Bohemian Alps. Just head to Omaha, Nebraska, and take a right. You'll come upon the rolling hills just north of Lincoln and an area that consists of twelve small towns filled with tradition.

While searching for this midwest region I learned that Czech immigrants settled in this area with the communities of Abie, Bruno, Brainard, Dwight, Garland, Linwood, Loma, Morse Bluff, Prague, Touhy, Valparaiso, and Weston.

These photos by Michael Farrell remind me of extreme northeast Nebraska in Cedar County.

Marathoners should put the Bohemian Alps Endurance Runs on their list.

Cyclers, this is definitely the place for you at the Bohemian Sto Mil.

Czechland Lake Recreation Area would be an ideal out-of-the-way camping and fishing spot.

This could be a nice leisurely weekend drive, and it should be taken on the backroads through Nebraska to enjoy the many small towns. A car-cruse. The Harley group. Beautiful hillsides with hardwoods, agriculture in its truest form, and a much more relaxed setting than

Don't be surprised if you find yourself saying, "If these old buildings and towns could talk."