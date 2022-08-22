VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane.
In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed the mattress on the highway. The camera then pans to the west and zooms in on the offending mattress. (It looks like a queen-size mattress to me.)
The video lasts for over nine minutes showing drivers negotiate the mattress. A bus did run over the mattress but amazingly, there were no accidents. A Minnesota Highway Patrol officer arrives to drag the mattress to the shoulder.
