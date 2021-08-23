The Minnesota Vikings are Bringing Back Everson Griffen

A reunion is happening this week in Minnesota as a former Viking is back in the Twin Cities.

According to the NFL Network and ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Minnesota Vikings are bringing back defensive end Everson Griffen.

Everson Griffen opted out of his contract with the Vikings in 2020 and would end up in Dallas before being traded to Detroit.

This move doesn't come without a little bit of controversy as last year Griffen called out Mike Zimmer and called Vikings QB Kirk Cousins "ass".

Griffen may be one of the best values the Vikings have ever got in the draft after he was selected in the fourth round and would go on to star on the line for a decade.

He made three consecutive Pro Bowls and currently sits seventh all-time in Vikings history on their sack list.

It is going to be very interesting to see what role Griffen takes on with that defensive line this time around and if he plays himself into a starting job.

Regardless of the role, just on paper, Griffen adds immediate depth and experience that can only be beneficial in 2021.

