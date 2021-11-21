The Minnesota Vikings Win Round 1 Against the Green Bay Packers

SKOL!

If you are a Minnesota Vikings fan, you are yelling "SKOL" as loud as you can after a huge win over rival Green Bay on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers in round one of their 2 game regular season schedule 34-31 in an instant classic between the two bitter rivals.

US Bank Stadium was rocking all game long and the home field advantage clearly helped Minnesota in the first half as they jumped out to a early lead.

Green Bay came roaring back behind the combination of Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams who kept the Packers pressure on all afternoon.

After a couple of touchdowns traded between both clubs in the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins drove the Vikings down the field and set up Greg Joseph for the game winning field goal.

This rivalry is always bonkers but this game had it all and delivered on so many levels for the fans all day long.

Minnesota improves to 5-5 with the win and Green Bay falls to 8-3 with the loss but still leads the NFC North despite the defeat.

These two teams will reunite in January as Green Bay will play host for round two on January 2.

The Vikings will now go on the road next week to face off against the 49ers while the Packers will return home to host the Los Angeles Rams.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their current roster and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.

