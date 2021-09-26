The Most Stressed-Out City In South Dakota Is?

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in South Dakota hits a little close to home.

The list is based on five different factors which all play a role in how stressed out a city is.

Unemployment Average Hours Worked Commute Time Income to home price ratio % of residents without insurance

So what South Dakota city is the most stressed out in the Mount Rushmore state? According to the study, Vermillion takes the top spot in our state. The study shows that in the city of Vermillion, the average person works 43 hours per week, has a commute time of around 16 minutes per day, and the income to house ratio is around 6.27%.

That being said, these stats can feel a little biased, as anyone who has spent time in Vermillion can tell you.

So, what about our neighbors? Minneapolis is the most stressed-out city in the land of 10,000 lakes, Ames (the home of Iowa State University) takes the top spot in Iowa, Williston in North Dakota, and Lexington in Nebraska.

The study also calculated the most stressed-out city in the entire United States. That title belongs to the city of Mead Valley, California, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.