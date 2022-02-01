The Green Bay Packers didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, but cheeseheads and football fans alike can still celebrate the Super Bowl trophy's namesake!

Vince Lombardi was most famously the coach for the Green Bay Packers and one of the NFL's greatest coaches of all time.

The Premiere Playhouse's newest production is Lombardi. It will open Thursday, February 3rd, at the Orpheum Theatre.

According to The Premiere Playhouse's website, Lombardi is described, "Lombardi follows Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi through a week in the 1965 NFL season as he attempts to lead his team to the championship. A 'Look Magazine' reporter, Michael McCormick, wants to 'find out what makes Lombardi win'. However, players on the team refuse to be interviewed, wary of giving up information. He goes instead to Lombardi’s wife, Marie, for answers."

Football and theatre fans alike will enjoy this interesting, humorous, and heartwarming play written by Eric Simonson.

Lombardi performances are 7 pm every Thursday through Saturday starting February 3rd through Super Bowl Sunday, the 13th. 2 pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. That is five chances every weekend to see this show!

Each ticket to Lombardi will get the ticketholder a complimentary drink at Wiley's Tavern, just around the corner from The Orpheum Theatre. Bring the ticket stub into Wiley's and redeem it for one well drink or beer!

For more information or to buy tickets to Lombardi, click here.