Rude drivers are everywhere. They come in all shapes and sizes and from every walk of life. In South Dakota, we have very polite and very rude drivers. In fact, some of the most polite drivers make for the rudest or even dangerous drivers. So where are drivers statistically the rudest in South Dakota?

According to Insurify.com, the rudest drivers of any state in the country come from California. All of the top three rudest driving cities were in California. Meanwhile, the most polite driving state in the country is Kentucky, where two of the top three most polite were from.

These rankings were based on an analysis of six types of driving tickets. The first was the failure to yield violations. This included failing to yield the right of way or failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The next violation factored in was the failure to stop. That consisted of running a red light, stop sign, or stopped school bus with red flashers on. The rest of the six violations were improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit and run.

When you add all of those things up, the rudest driving city in South Dakota was Rapid City. 22.85 of every 1,000 drivers was cited for rude driving behavior. Interestingly, Rapid was just five percent ruder than the state average.

While Insurify did not name the other rude cities on the list, I'm guessing just slightly less rude than Rapid City was Sioux Falls. If you've ever seen someone drive three blocks in the turning lane, like I did yesterday, you know you aren't in the most polite driving city in the state.

The rudest drivers in Iowa come from just down I-29 in Sioux City where they are 33 percent ruder than the state average.

In Nebraska, you only have to look just outside of Omaha to find their rudest. Bellevue takes the title in Nebraska being 11 percent ruder than the rest of the state.

However, when it comes to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, they have nothing. Minnesota did not have a city listed in the survey due to insufficient data for the analysis. The same was true for Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Vermont.