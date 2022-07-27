Wow! The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls just received a whopper of a donation.

It's the largest gift given to the Sioux Falls non-profit from a single person in the history of the historic venue.

Who was this charitable donor?

Dakota News Now is reporting this exceptional gift came from Patricia Knutson of Vermillion, South Dakota. Her donation totaling $1.2 million will be used to further support the future of the Washington Pavilion here in Sioux Falls.

Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion, told Dakota News Now that Knutson passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 71. Before her passing, she cared for two little girls, and during that time, they created many lasting memories courtesy of the Washington Pavilion.

Throughout her life, Knutson was active in the arts. She loved music and was a gifted piano player. In addition to having a love for the arts and music, Knutson loved to read, was an avid shopper, and had a history of traveling all over the world.

What types of things is the Pavilion planning to do with this incredible gift?

Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer with the Washington Pavilion, told Dakota News Now, “We are excited to utilize these dollars, of course benefiting the community, and it will specifically be earmarked for the Kirby Science Discovery Center, that is where Patricia or Patty liked to take the girls and enjoy their time. We have some very fun and exciting projects in store with these dollars and that announcement will be coming at a later time.”

According to Dakota News Now, back in 2018, the Washington Pavilion launched its Legacy Giving Program designed to formally honor and recognize donors who make charitable gifts of this nature. These gifts help ensure the Washington Pavilion will be around for future generations to experience and enjoy.

Learn more about the Washington Pavilion Legacy Giving Program here.

Source: Dakota News Now

