The Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls is a melting pot of people who grew up in or relatively close to the city, a smattering of people from the region, and a dash of those who landed here from much farther away. The last group is one I have been meeting more and more all the time.
Whether you were born here, moved here, or were drug here kicking and screaming only to find you actually loved it, there are things that everyone should adhere to if we are going to get along in the 605's largest city.
Get our free mobile app
If you are among those who are newer to town, make your life, and the lives of your neighbors better. Live your life in adherence to the Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls.
Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Top 10 Best School Systems in South Dakota
- You'll Never Believe This Celebrity I Saw In Sioux Falls
- The Differences Between East River and West River South Dakota
- South Dakota Man Uses 'Let's Go Brandon' in Newspaper Ad
10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;)
Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it. It is a unique spot of shining joy on the edge of the plains. But, if someone is planning to move here, there are a few things to know...
Check Out This 1962 Listing of Sioux Falls Bars and Restaurants - Do You Remember Any?
Check out this collection of Sioux Falls bars and restaurants. We have Giovanni's Steak House, The Rainbow Bar, Harry's Hamburgers, Eagle Bar and Lounge, Pancake House, Nickel Plate, and more. Do you remember any of them? Or how long any lasted?