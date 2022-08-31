The Ten Most Stolen Vehicles in All of Minnesota

Around 1.7 million vehicles are stolen every year in the U.S. And while the state of Minnesota only accounts for a sliver of that overall number, car thieves are still making their presence known in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.

Some vehicles appear to be more valuable to carjackers than others though. In fact, after a glance at the top ten, you might be scratching your head at the top choices.

Keep an eye out if you own any of these ten cars and trucks.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, these are the ten most sought-after cars and trucks thieves covet the most in the state of Minnesota:

2000 Honda Civic: 660 thefts 2000 Honda CR-V: 587 thefts 2003 Chevrolet Pick-Up: 524 thefts 1997 Honda Accord: 489 thefts 2009 Toyota Camry: 469 thefts 2003 Ford Pick-Up: 465 thefts 2008 Chevrolet Impala: 309 thefts 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee: 280 thefts 2010 Toyota Corolla: 253 thefts 2010 Chevrolet Malibu: 242 thefts

After seeing this list, the question has to be asked: Is this a victory for Ford or Chevy?

Other neighboring states have different results. In Minnesota the most stolen vehicle is the Honda Civic, however, the Chevy Pick-Up was also the most stolen in Iowa and Nebraska.

To see the full list of which cars are stolen the most in all 50 states, check out this article from nicb.org.

Story Source: Car Insurance Website, NICB Website