Are You Driving The Most Stolen Car In Minnesota?

Most Stolen Car Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock

I was very surprised to see the list of the Top Stolen Cars in Minnesota. I would have thought it would have included newer cars?

I realize that there aren't as many Bentleys, BMWs, and Rolls-Royces driving around greater Minnesota as there are less expensive vehicles.

Rolls-Royce-Getty Thinkstock
But I would have thought these very expensive models would top the list of most stolen cars.

Minnesota ranks 28th in the country for the most stolen vehicles.

Minneapolis Skyline-Getty Thinkstock
Three are around 10,000 car thefts each year in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

So what are the Most Stolen Vehicles In Minnesota? According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau here is the list...

  1. 2000 Honda Civic
  2. 2000 Honda CR-V
  3. 2003 Chevy pickups
  4. 1997 Honda Accord
  5. 2007 Toyota Camry
  6. 2003 Ford F-Series
  7. 2008 Chevy Impala
  8. 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  9. 2010 Toyota Corolla
  10. 2010 Chevy Malibu
2000 Honda Civic-Getty Thinkstock
So a 22-year-old Honda Civic is the Most Stolen Car in Minnesota!?

According to CarFax, a 2000 Honda Civic is worth around $4,000.

That means with today's gas prices if you are driving around in a 2000 Honda Civic with a full tank of gas you have about double the price of your ride.

