The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Sioux Falls! On January 19 and 20, 2024 you will have the chance to see monster trucks on an all-dirt track doing unbelievable stunts.

The best and most skilled monster trucks and drivers in the nation will be performing at this event. This includes the truck that started it all the Original Monster Truck...Bigfoot!

Also featured will be the high-flying tricks and stunts of Freestyle Motocross.

Fans' can walk on the dirt, see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, take photos, and get autographs at the Pit Party before the show.

This is a family show with things to do each day for kids and parents alike!

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, August 25, 2023. Through September 10, and all tickets are $5.00 off and include a FREE Pit Pass (a $15 value).

This offer is available during the Pre-Sale Tuesday, August 22 through Thursday, August 24 with the code TMTT24. Starting August 25, the same offer will be available with no code required through September 10.

Get tickets and information for the show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office or at Toughestmonstertrucks.com.