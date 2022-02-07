It was another strong season of Missouri Valley Football Conference play, and the attendance numbers reflected that. A recent article from Hero Sports listed attendance figures for all FCS programs.

Unsurprisingly, Jackson State and Head Coach Deion Sanders ran away with the top attendance in the subdivision, drawing an average crowd of 42,293 for each home game. That is an all-time FCS record attendance mark.

Get our free mobile app

Cricket Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State v Jackson State Getty ImagesFollowing Jackson State were Montana (24,584), James Madison (19,631), Montana State (19,176), and Southern University (18,698). loading...

The Top team from the Missouri Valley Football Conference was no surprise, as the National Champion North Dakota State Bison drew an average home crowd of 15,101, good for 8th best in the country.

Per the article:

"North Dakota State remained in the Top 10 in 2021. But its attendance has been slipping, going from 18,106 in 2018 to 17,440 in 2019 to 15,101 in 2021."

Fresh off of a strong final four finish, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits finished 12th in average home attendance at 12,668.

South Dakota State v Minnesota Getty Images loading...

Other MVFC schools near the top of the list included Youngtown State (10,512) at #17, Missouri State (10,156) at #20, and North Dakota (9,661) at #24.

The South Dakota Coyotes were 60th out of the list of 128 programs, drawing an average crowd of 5,816 this past season at home in Vermillion.