This Is How Stressed Out South Dakotans Are Now

We all think our lives are very stressful. But are they? Really? I mean compared to other places in the world, or even here in the U.S.

Family dysfunction, financial distress, health issues, job complications, car trouble, political disagreements; the list is long and most of us have dealt with all of these at one time or another. But like everything else in our personal lives, it is all relative to our own situations.

Now, according to the number-crunching bean counters at WalletHub, here in South Dakota we have much less to stress over than say, the most stressed-out people in America, who happen to live in Louisiana. (I get anxious just thinking about living there!)

The state, famous for spicy cuisine, sweet puffy beignets, Mardi Gras, plantations, and more is mostly below sea level. In fact New Orleans is 8 feet below sea level, and recently suffered through a tornado. If those are stress-inducing situations, I don't know what are!

And apparently, the least anxious humans in the land live in (drumroll, please): Utah! South Dakota came in third for this little stress study. Yup, we're very unstressed here in South Dakota.

There were 4 categories which WalletHub used to determine stress levels:

Work-related issues

Money problems

Family-related issues

Health & Safety problems

Within these categories they compared things like; divorce rates, childcare costs, median incomes, bankruptcy filings, housing affordability, access to healthcare providers, average hours worked per week, job security and so much more.

Data for their report was gathered from a long list of sources, like; the U.S. Census Bureau, the CDC, US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, Gallup-Healthways, the FBI and more.

Here are the Top 5 Least Stressed Out States in the U.S-

Utah Minnesota South Dakota Wisconsin New Hampshire

And these are the Top 5 Most Stressed Out States in the U.S.-

Louisiana Nevada New Mexico West Virginia Mississippi

For more information or to check out the complete report, go to WalletHub.com.

Source: WalletHub.com