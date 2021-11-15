This Minnesota Home Is Literally At the ‘Fork in the Road’

What do you do when you get to the fork in the road? In this case, you would be home.

There is an interesting home at 3530 Washington Ave N in Minneapolis that is literally at the fork in the road at Washington Ave N and North 2nd St. I wonder how this happened. According to the Realtor listing, the home was built in 1915. Was there only one road at the time and then the other road was built later thus creating the fork? Did the owner refuse to sell as the city grew up around the house? It's hard to say, but whatever happened, the home ended up at the end of the fork created by these two streets.

There are several other properties in this fork including a boat dealership that butts up against the south side of the house. To the east and west of the house are roads and to the north is the fork so the house is surrounded by asphalt. Interstate 94 is a little further to the west and the Mississippi River is to the east. Downtown Minneapolis is only a few minutes to the south.

How much does it cost to live at the 'fork in the road'? $189,900 at the time this post was written.

