Summer is just over the horizon!

Your first summer job can be a memory-making experience on so many levels, good and bad.

And this summer is going to be a good one to dive headfirst into that job pool. Covid vaccinations are widely available, restrictions are being lifted, and jobs are plentiful. Especially in the hospitality category.

How has the "first job" or "summer job" scene changed due to the pandemic?

Restaurants, hotels, and tourist spots are desperate for employees, and many are willing to pay a good salary for them. Bonuses are more generous than ever and benefits like insurance and retirement plans are being offered to part-timers at some businesses too!

Get our free mobile app

Here in South Dakota, you would think that Sioux Falls would be the best place to find a summer job. Wouldn't you? But you'd be wrong. Rapid City is the number 1 city in our state for finding a summer job.

Who does the research for this & what is their criteria?

Once again, the number-crunching scientists at Wallet Hub have been at work surveying and studying the summer job market for this year. These are their results and how they got there.

In determining the best places to find summer jobs, they took a lot of things into consideration like:

The availability of summer jobs

The ratio of part-time to full-time workers

Unemployment rates in the "first job" age category of 16 to 24-year-olds

The median income of part-time workers

Minimum wages

Rental prices

Public transportation

Commuter-friendly location

Singles and fun friendliness

Covid-19 vaccination rates

And believe it or not- -even more criteria. Nationwide, Rapid City was the 7th best place to find a summer job, and Sioux Falls came in 31st. That is out of 180 cities, so that is darn good.

My guess is that Rapid City came in so high for a number of reasons, not the least of which is its proximity to the Black Hills, numerous tourist areas, Mount Rushmore, and the list goes on.

You can see the complete study at Wallet Hub.

Sources: Wallet Hub