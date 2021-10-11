Newly released rankings of the places in the America that are hardest hit by poverty have hit home in South Dakota.

Three cities in the Mount Rushmore State are among the ten places in the United States with the highest levels of poverty.

24/7 Wall St., using the latest figures from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cities with the highest percentages of people living below the poverty threshold, which is an annual income of $12,880 for an individual or $26,500 for a family of four.

By comparison, the national median income in America is $62,843.

South Dakota cities occupy the top two spots on the list.

Porcupine is the only place in the nation with a poverty rate of more than 70 percent with 1,728 people (74.8%) living below the poverty line. The median household income is $19,750.

Of the 20,930 cities ranked, Porcupine has the highest percentage of residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits: 68.4%.

Rosebud is second overall with a poverty rate of 67.3 percent, with a median household income of $18,350. There are 1,321 people living below the poverty line.

Wanblee is ninth with a poverty rate of 61.5 percent and 1,071 people living below the poverty line. The median household income is $24,444.

CITIES WITH HIGHEST POVERTY RATES IN AMERICA

Porcupine, South Dakota (Poverty rate: 74.8%) Rosebud, South Dakota (Poverty rate: 67.3%) Penitas, Texas (Poverty rate: 67.0%) Cibecue, Arizona (Poverty rate: 66.2%) Memphis, Tennessee (Poverty rate: 65.2%) Tacoma, Washington (Poverty rate: 64.5%) Fort Totten, North Dakota (Poverty rate: 61.9%) Cleveland, Ohio (Poverty rate: 61.5%) Wanblee, South Dakota (Poverty rate: 61.5%) Boligee, Alabama (Poverty rate: 61.3%)

