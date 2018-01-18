Three Years Ago Was The Worst Day In Packers History

Today marks the three year anniversary of the worst day in Packers history. Hands down, no questions asked the worst day in Packers history.

I even remember where I was. It was a normal Sunday in Brookings, South Dakota. I went over to my friend Sam's house, he too is a diehard Packers fan.

We knocked back a few beers with his roommate Zach and were very much enjoying the thought of the Packers going to the Super Bowl.

We then had to watched this atrocity happen and I'm not sure I've ever been more disgusted in my life..

This folks is what happens when a third string, nobody tight end, decides that he wants to put the cape on and play hero.

There's too many questions that would have to be asked to even try to understand what happened here.

Why didn't he pro bowl receiver Jordy Nelson go get the ball? Why did he jump so early to attempt what I'm assuming he thinks is how to catch? He plays tight end? And flat out my favorite, why on earth was he even on the hands teams to begin with?

Either way, this has to be the worst day in Packers history. I'll put it in front of the Favre pick against the Giants in the 2008 NFC Championship game. I just got done playing in a basketball tournament at Memorial when this happened. Watch this beauty on a projector screen in the lunchroom, in my socks and uniform.