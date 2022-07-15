ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Tiger Woods walked across the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th fairway of the Old Course on Friday, possibly wondering whether he had played the final round of his storied career in The Open at St. Andrews.

Woods, a three-time winner of The Open, including twice at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005, won't be around for the 150th anniversary celebration this weekend. He carded a 3-over 75 in the second round and his 36-hole total of 9-over 153 was well behind the leaders.

Given the R&A's rotation, the Open probably won't be back at St. Andrews, the "home of golf," until 2027. Woods will be 51. He acknowledged earlier this week that it could be his final Open on the Old Course, which is why he wasn't going to miss it.

"I don't know if this will be Tiger's last one here," Scottie Scheffler said on Friday. "He may have spoken about it a bit, but he's a pretty resilient guy and he loves to compete. We'll see what he has in store for us the next few years. Any time you can see that guy out on the golf course, especially The Old Course, it's really special."

Golf fans might not see Woods, a 15-time champion, competing again until late November, when he hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, which benefits his foundation and other charities.