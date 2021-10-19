Titans Torn Up, Lose Taylor Lewan, Beat Bills in MNF

Entering Monday's NFL game against the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans began the game with 16 players on injured reserve only to see another player go down and carted off the field in the second quarter. Taylor Lewan had collided with a defender and lay motionless until a stretcher crew was called in. According to ESPN, after Lewan was taken to the locker room he was to be evaluated for a concussion. He did have movement in all of his extremities.

Lewan wasn't the only Titan player to suffer an injury in the 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills. Rookie cornerback Caleb Farley, the Titans' top draft pick in 2021, suffered a torn ACL.

Cameron Batson hurt a knee on a kickoff return just before halftime, and receiver Julio Jones, who made an amazing 43-yard catch of a ball that bounced off Micah Hyde's helmet, also was ruled out late in the game with a hamstring injury.

Josh Allen threw for 353 yards and 3 touchdowns Monday night. Henry would reach 143 yards rushing on 20 carries.