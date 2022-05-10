Tom Brady Post-Football, NFL Analyst for Fox Sports

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news Tuesday during a corporate investor call. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will call games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and will work as an "ambassador" for Fox with a focus on "client and promotional initiatives."

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said.

Brady tweeted that he is excited to eventually join Fox but noted that he still has "unfinished business" as a player.

Murdoch said it's "entirely up to" Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title after the 2020 season and an NFC South title last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN and replaced Buck with Burkhardt.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, becomes the latest superstar quarterback to pursue a post-retirement media career.