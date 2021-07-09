Top 20 Betting Favorites to Win College Football National Championship

College football season kicks off in late August, with the bulk of schools opening their seasons the first weekend in September.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for January 10th, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Who is the favorite to win it all?

According to the betting odds, the favorites are a lot of the usual suspects.

The CFB Playoff committee proved last season they have no interest in letting a Group of 5 program crash the 4 team playoff party. A G5 team has never made the CFB playoff.

Betting odds highlight that, as likely preseason top 25 teams such as Louisiana and Coastal Carolina are +50000 to win it all, while a likely preseason top 10 team in Cincinnati is +15000.

Here is a look at the 20 schools with the best betting odds to win it all, per BETMGM.com. Each one plays in a Power 5 conference, but there's a wide gap in the odds from 20 to 1.

