It was simply, unbelievable. The weather on May 12, 2022 will go down in history as one of the most damaging storms in history. OK, I don't know that, but I've heard several weather people say it, so it must be true. Seriously though, the weather was INTESNE! Check out my Top Ten Weather Tweets from South Dakota Wind Storm.

And the hits just keep on coming! These photos are awesome. And some of them will show damage. That is not awesome. Here's #3 it's another doozy! This one looks like something from Texas or New Mexico. Here comes Johnny!

Here's #4. It had me singing a song from REM. I think you know the words, It's The End of The World As We Know It.

OK, now we're up to #6 This one hurts, because you can see the damage. I couldn't help but thinking though, that this wind could fix one heck of a slice if you were a righty.

This one's near Freeman. I couldn't help but think the photographer might have been wondering if it would be the last time they see the farm standing. That, boys and girls is the weather, getting all impressive on us.

You know when they say a storm was rolling in? This is where they get that saying. Kah-Ray-ZEE!

Here's my favorite. OK, it's my PSA reminder to stay away from power lines. No, that's not where Junior dropped a sparkler last July 4th, it's where the power lines were arcing into the pavement.

Shout out to Chuck back at the station today and to all the weather people in the area. That-Was-A-Storm!