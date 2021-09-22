Trace Adkins Concert In Sioux Falls Rescheduled

Country superstar Trace Adkins was all set to perform at The Alliance in Sioux Falls for a show in November. This show was part of the Miles and Lisa Beacom Concert Series.

Unfortunately, Trace Adkins fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for Trace to take the stage. This show at The Alliance has been rescheduled for 2022. The Trace Adkins concert will now take place on Tuesday, June 14th.

If you're wondering, COVID was not behind this announcement (for once). Fans will still be able to watch Trace Adkins. However, it will be from their TV screens.

In an official press release, Trace Adkins has joined the cast of Fox's new drama, Monarch. This show will be a country-music drama series. The television show is set to premiere on Saturday, January 30th of 2022. With this exciting announcement for Trace, he is unable to perform the show at The Alliance in Sioux Falls this year. The press release did leave a little message for fans:

Trace thanks you for your understanding and allowing him to pursue one of his dreams. He looks forward to seeing you soon!

Hang on to your tickets! They will be honored for the new Tuesday, June 14th date. Make sure you keep an eye out for Trace in the upcoming series Monarch on Fox. We cannot wait to finally welcome Trace Adkins to the Sioux Empire at The Alliance in 2022. It will surely be a "honky-tonk badonkadonk" good time!

