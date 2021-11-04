More potential traffic delays are coming for some of Sioux Falls' busiest streets.

The Sioux Falls Public Works Department has announced four projects that will take place around the city over the next couple of weeks.

Currently, underway is a closure of the eastbound lane on West 33rd Street, east of South Lake Avenue, as crews replace curbs and gutters for the next two days.

During the work, traffic has been shifted to the center turn lane for approximately one block.

Beginning tomorrow (November 5), East 33rd Street will be closed to thru traffic between Veterans Parkway and South Silverthorne Avenue.

That project is expected to last two weeks.

Also Friday morning, the outside eastbound lane of West 12th Street, east of the Sioux River Bridge, will be closed. That work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

Also on 12th Street, various lane closures around the Kiwanis Avenue intersection will take place over the next two weeks as crews perform sidewalk repairs.

At least one lane of through traffic and one left-turn lane will be maintained in each direction at all times.

