‘Trick or Treat Downtown Sioux Falls’ Is This Sunday

If you're looking for a fun and safe environment to take your kiddos trick-or-treating this year, downtown Sioux Falls has the perfect solution this Sunday.

"Downtown Trick or Treat Sioux Falls" makes its return this Sunday (October 24) from 1:00-3:00 PM.

27 different downtown Sioux Falls merchants will be participating this Sunday. As Dakota News Now reports, businesses like Child’s Play Toys have been part of the event the entire four years it's been going on.

Nancy Savage, the owner of Child's Play Toys told Dakota News Now, “This one is kind of a favorite, obviously we’re a toy store, we love having kiddos around and this brings kiddos downtown for sure."

There's always a handful of new downtown Sioux Falls businesses that participate each year as well. One of those this year is the gang at "Sweetgrass Soapery." They view the event as a great way to connect with the community while giving people the opportunity to get to know who they are and what they do.

Downtown Trick or Treat Sioux Falls is also the perfect way to give your kids a chance to take their Halloween costume for a test drive prior to the big day.

As Dakota News Now reports, those wishing to attend will be able to use their DTSF digital passport to access a list of participating downtown Sioux Falls merchants.

Here is a map of the event below.

DTSF (with permission)/Getty Images

Source: Dakota News Now

