Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans

There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit.

This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help create the new "Ears Up."

Dakota News Now is reporting South Dakota State University partnered with Fernson Brewing Company to create this premium beer that shows off the SDSU colors and mascot. "An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, 'Ears Up,' will be available in the Brookings market starting Tuesday, (October 25th) as well as the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for the Jackrabbits’ Hobo Day game against Indiana State on Saturday, October 29th." The website GoJacks.Com confirms this exciting news of this South Dakota brew.

The beer "Ears Up" will also be available outside of the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Jackrabbit fans can enjoy "Ears Up" in different markets throughout the state. This includes Sioux Falls, Black Hills region, Rapid City, Mitchell, Watertown, Huron, Aberdeen, Pierre, and more. This means Jackrabbit fans can celebrate their favorite team even before they walk into the stadium.

South Dakota State University posted the new "Ears Up" beverage on its Facebook page. Jackrabbits fans are cannot wait to try this new beverage option on game day. Here are some of the comments from the Facebook post:

Whooo hooo!! I definitely need a can or 2 to add to my Jackrabbit Den collection!!!!

Go Jacks!!!

Great Beer and Great School! Go Jacks!!!

Your official Hobo Day beverage 2022

Oh I want this!!!!!

"Ears Up" at the next Jackrabbit game!

