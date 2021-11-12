Tua and Miami Dolphins Upset the Baltimore Ravens

MIAMI -- The home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium made it clear who it wanted to see Thursday night, chanting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's name after a third-down incompletion by starter Jacoby Brissett in the first half.

The Miami Dolphins had no plans to play Tagovailoa, opting to sit him in favor of Brissett while Tagovailoa recovers from a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand. But the crowd got its wish early in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa entered the game after Brissett exited with a knee injury, leading Miami to a 22-10 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Although Tagovailoa was "a lot closer" to being physically ready to start than he was last week, when he did not play against the Houston Texans, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the team was comfortable in Tagovailoa operating as the team's backup.

Tagovailoa looked good enough in his first few series Thursday night that Flores said they ultimately decided to keep him in the game.

"[Brissett], I think, probably was OK to go back in, but we just decided to stay with Tua," Flores said. "He'd hit a couple passes, so we felt like we might as well just leave him in there."

Tagovailoa went 8-of-13 for 158 yards in two quarters of work, adding a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

The Dolphins have now won back-to-back games after losing seven straight. They get 10 days to prepare for their first game of the season against the AFC East rival New York Jets in Week 11.