INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — Green Bay's Jordan Love could have wallowed in self-doubt after throwing the first pick-6 of his career during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, it ended up motivating the quarterback and his Packers teammates.

Love completed nine straight passes after the interception, including a pair of touchdown passes to Tucker Kraft in the second half as the Packers rallied for a 24-19 victory Sunday.

“The pick, it was a bad decision and it’s tough. But it's all about how you respond and bounce back,” said Love, who completed 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards in his second start since missing two games with a knee injury.

The Packers trailed 13-7 late in the second quarter after Jaylen McCollough intercepted Love's off-balance attempt to throw the ball away and ran it in from 4 yards. But Love led Green Bay (3-2) to points on its next three drives and benefited from a pair of turnovers to beat the Rams (1-4) for the ninth time in their last 10 regular-season meetings.

Kraft had four receptions for a career-best 88 yards. Two plays after Xavier McKinney recovered a fumble by Rams running back Kyren Williams and returned it 7 yards to the Green Bay 30, Love connected with Kraft for a 66-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 17-13 lead.

Kraft caught the ball at the Rams 49, stiff-armed Rams cornerback Darious Williams at the 30 and eluded a diving tackle attempt near the left sideline by Quentin Lake at the 20 before reaching the end zone.

“Excellent play call. We had that set up when we were coming in for our second-half adjustments,” Kraft said. “We liked the defense they were giving us in second-and-medium. We dialed it up and we executed.”

After McKinney became the first player since the 1970 merger with an interception in each of his first five games with a team, Kraft completed a seven-play drive when he scored from 7 yards out for the first two-TD game of his career.

The Packers will host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Lambaugh Field.

