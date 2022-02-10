Turn This Former Minnesota Air Force Base Into Your Own Town

Have you ever wanted to be the mayor of your town? Have you ever wanted to *own* your own town?

This could be your chance to do both. There is a former Air Force radar base in Finland, Minnesota in the Arrowhead Region on the market that is about the size of a very small town.

Red Pine Realty Red Pine Realty loading...

According to the listing, the property seems to be almost turn-key. There are several existing structures. Sewer, water, power, internet, sidewalks, and streets are also in place. All of that sits on 101 acres of land located on Lookout Mountain that offers panoramic views and a trail system.

Red Pine Realty Red Pine Realty loading...

Get our free mobile app

Red Pine Realty Red Pine Realty loading...

The listing says that some homes are potentially salvageable and some have newer roofs on them. However, Uncle Sam removed all the buildings that contained the fun stuff like radar and weapon systems. Concrete slabs are all that remain.

Red Pine Realty Red Pine Realty loading...

The Finland Air Force Station was manned by the 756th AC&W Squadron and became operational in November of 1951. It was deactivated in August of 1980.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press says a family from the Twin Cities bought the property in 1983 with the intention of turning the site into an affordable housing development. The family owned the property for about 20 years pouring about $1 million into the project and then walked away.

Red Pine Realty Red Pine Realty loading...

Now the former base is on the market for $800,000. That seems like a good deal for all that land and the existing infrastructure and homes. Like the listing says, "somebody can bring their ideas, imagination, and creativity to create something special."

Charles Coons Red Pine Reality loading...

MORE FOR SALE: You Can Own This South Dakota Air Force Base Only $4.5 Million

Charles Coons Red Pine Reality loading...

HOT DEAL: Inside Huntington Manor, Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home For Sale

Red Pine Realty Red Pine Realty loading...

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: