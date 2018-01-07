TV Teddy Valentine Thinking about Retiring from Officiating College Basketball

It has been another bad week for college basketball official Teddy Valentine as he turned his back on a player who was trying to get an explanation on a call.

The optics looked bad and with the history that Valentine has in regards to occasional antics it has caused a backlash from fans and the media.

He was scheduled to call two games in the Big10 and one in the ACC this weekend but was pulled from the Big10 assignments and choose to take the ACC game off after the conference gave him the option.

Now according to reports, he is considering retirement.

Normally when these incidents stack up, the individual usually gets fired, but in the case of Valentine, he is one of the top officials in the game. He is accurate, consistent and has a resume that includes some of the games biggest moments.