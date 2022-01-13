Two Minnesota Wild Players Land on the NHL All Star Team

The Minnesota Wild have had a roller coaster of a season with a hot start but due to injuries and other COVID issues, the Wild have fallen in the standings as of late.

Regardless of the hills and valleys to the 2021-2022 season, the Wild have seen their leadership come from some of their best players.

Those players include two NHL All-Stars as both Kirill Kaprizov and Cam Talbot will be representing the Minnesota Wild at the NHL All-Star game in February.

Kaprizov becomes the sixth Minnesota Wild forward to make the NHL All-Star Game and has been a scoring machine putting all kinds of pressure on the opposing defense all season long.

Talbot becomes the fourth goaltender in Wild history to make a All-Star appearance and really has helped clog the holes in the lineup with tremendous play in the net.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place from February 4-5 in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena, the home rink to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to Kaprizov and Talbot, winger Ryan Hartman is one of the finalists for the "Last Men In", which goes to a fan vote online and will be announced after January 17.

The Minnesota Wild are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference and are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.