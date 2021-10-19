Two Minute Tommy Just Bought a Limo. Now, to Paint it Purple!

I grew up a pretty rabid Minnesota Vikings fan. Fran Tarkenton, Chuck Foreman, Sammy White, and of course the Purple Eaters. Today we see that Tommy Kramer, yep, Two Minute Tommy has bought a limo.

Let's flashback again to about 1979. Tommy Kramer looked to be the replacement for Fran Tarkenton, and he eventually was. He was named two-minute Tommy for his comebacks. I think the mad bomber was also one of his nicknames. Oh, back to the car. Tommy Kramer announced on Twitter that he has bought a car, actually a limo and you might say that his heart is still close to the Minnesota Vikings.

Recently, Kramer has been doing quite a few appearances and looks like he has a bit of a creative mind when it comes to marketing. For instance, how about this tweet!

I was talking with some staunch Vikings fans today here at the station and we had fun reminiscing about the mad bomber. I remember classmates talking about how far Kramer could throw the ball back in the day. He actually was a pretty darn good quarterback. As I look at the photo and his Twitter feed it also looks like he'd be a pretty interesting guy to meet someday. Now, I'm just wondering if he's going to put an awesome sound system in the mobile and 'nine it up' inside too.

