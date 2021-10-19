Two Minute Tommy Just Bought a Limo. Now, to Paint it Purple!
I grew up a pretty rabid Minnesota Vikings fan. Fran Tarkenton, Chuck Foreman, Sammy White, and of course the Purple Eaters. Today we see that Tommy Kramer, yep, Two Minute Tommy has bought a limo.
Let's flashback again to about 1979. Tommy Kramer looked to be the replacement for Fran Tarkenton, and he eventually was. He was named two-minute Tommy for his comebacks. I think the mad bomber was also one of his nicknames. Oh, back to the car. Tommy Kramer announced on Twitter that he has bought a car, actually a limo and you might say that his heart is still close to the Minnesota Vikings.
Recently, Kramer has been doing quite a few appearances and looks like he has a bit of a creative mind when it comes to marketing. For instance, how about this tweet!
I was talking with some staunch Vikings fans today here at the station and we had fun reminiscing about the mad bomber. I remember classmates talking about how far Kramer could throw the ball back in the day. He actually was a pretty darn good quarterback. As I look at the photo and his Twitter feed it also looks like he'd be a pretty interesting guy to meet someday. Now, I'm just wondering if he's going to put an awesome sound system in the mobile and 'nine it up' inside too.
Thank you for sharing this story with your Facebook and Twitter friends who were fans of #9 back in the day!
