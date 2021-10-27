Two South Dakota Parks Win National Travel Awards
Most South Dakotans know that some of the most picturesque spots on the planet are contained within our state's borders, but we sometimes wonder if anyone outside the Mount Rushmore State is paying attention.
Well, they are.
TripSavvy.com has just issued its annual Editors' Choice Awards, which recognizes some of the top destinations in the world, broken down into 18 different categories.
Two favorites of South Dakota residents were among this year's winners.
Custer State Park was recognized as one of only 40 locations worldwide in the 'Best for a Bucket List' category, which recognizes landmarks and attractions that must be seen to be believed.
The park features more than 70,000 acres to enjoy a wide variety of activities like camping, hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. The park is also home to a number of different animals including, buffalo, elk, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, wild turkeys, prairie dogs, and dozens of different species of birds.
Othe notable 'Bucket List' winners:
- Acadia National Park, Maine
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina/Tennessee
- Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
- Dinner in the Sky, United Arab Emirates
- Elewana Elephant Pepper Camp Masai Mara, Kenya
South Dakota's other winner was Badlands National Park, which was recognized in the 'Best for Outdoor Enthusiasts' category, which showcases the best places, guides, and hotels for runners, hikers, bikers, campers. and more. The park was one of 219 winners in the category from all around the globe.
Other notable 'Outdoor Enthusiasts' winners:
- Allegany State Park, New York
- Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota
- Bright Angel Campground – Grand Canyon, Arizona
- Egmont National Park, New Zealand
- School of Falconry, Ireland
These awards will be viewed by TripSavvy’s 10 million-plus readers online.
