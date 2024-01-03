Tyreek Hill’s Florida Mansion Engulfed in Flames on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills play at the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday, for what is an important game to put it lightly.

Whoever wins the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Dolphins will win the AFC East. They will also be the 2 seed in the AFC, which means assuming you advance past the wild card, would be guaranteed two home playoff games.

The Dolphins already have a playoff spot wrapped up. They can only be the 2 seed or 6 seed (if they lose Sunday). The Bills on the other hand can be the 2, 6 or 7 seed. They can also be out of the playoffs entirely, if they lose and the Steelers and Jaguars win their games.

Miami is dealing with a multitude of key injuries but should have star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday night. However, Hill was dealing with a serious personal issue on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters battled a fire at Hill's Florida mansion. The good news is nobody was hurt and crews have gotten the fire under control.

Tyreek Hill went home immediately after practice to be with his wife. The extent of the damage is unknown.

This is something that nobody wants to see and hopefully the damage is something that can be managed. This happening a few days before a huge regular season finale could not be worse timing.

Hopefully, Tyreek and his family will be okay. This is a fear many people have it's never easy to see take place.

