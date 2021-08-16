Udonis Haslem Re-Signs for 19th Season with the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have their captain back for another season as they try to chase down another trip to the NBA Finals.

Udonis Haslem has re-signed with the Miami Heat for his 19th season with the organization.

Haslem has won multiple championships with the team, including when his role was much bigger, but his impact in the locker room and the community has gotten him the utmost praise.

The Heat have continued to show a desire and commitment to keeping Haslem on the roster even though he has only played in a handful of games over the last few seasons.

Whether it has been his influence on younger players or just the culture in general, Haslem has proven to be an important aspect of the Heat's overall success.

Miami will look to rebound in the 2021-2022 season as they retooled with Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, and extended contracts with Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo as well.

The Miami Heat are the NBA affiliate of the Sioux Falls Skyforce so you know you will have an extra interest in the success of the Heat here in the Sioux Empire.

For more information on the Miami Heat, their current roster, and future schedules, you can visit their website.