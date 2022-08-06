Uh Oh… Minnesota Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. is Hurt Again

Uh Oh&#8230; Minnesota Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. is Hurt Again

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to get back to the postseason in 2022 but their fortunes already took a bit of a hit this week during training camp.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered another injury and will be sidelined for a while.

Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury earlier this week in training camp and had to undergo surgery on Tuesday and his head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the news to the media.

He was just coming off of a season in which he missed the entire campaign due to surgery on his right knee.

The hope is that Smith Jr. will be able to return for the first wee k of the NFL season.

Minnesota is already thin at the position and may look to go out and find a replacement in the meantime to take extra snaps in the preseason and for some potential depth as the season progresses.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

 

