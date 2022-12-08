University of Sioux Falls Names New Head Football Coach

The University of Sioux Falls has been looking for a replacement for Jon Anderson their recently departed head coach and now they have found their guy.

USF will name Jim Glogowski as their new head coach according to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader.

Glogowski comes over from Minnesota State where he has been the defensive coordinator and been on the staff for six years.

They will introduce Glogowski at an official press conference on Friday on campus at the University of Sioux Falls.

For more information on the University of Sioux Falls football team, their current roster, and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their team website.