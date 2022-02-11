US Women Survive Scare, Beat Czechs 4-1 in Olympic Hockey

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. women’s hockey team avoided an upset when it rallied to beat the Czech Republic 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Lee Stecklein scored the go-ahead goal on a shot from the right point 6:49 into the third period for the defending Olympic champions. The U.S. managed just four goals on 59 shots. Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, and Savannah Harmon and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans. Alex Cavallini stopped five shots. Czech goalie Klara Peslarova was the star of the game. She stopped the first 22 shots she faced and 55 total. Canada rolls to 11-0 quarterfinal win over Sweden.